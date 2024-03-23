Delicious specialty pizza joint hidden in NJ

The age-old debate in New Jersey will go on forever about where to get the best pizza. If you're from the Trenton area you likely enjoy the tomato pie. It's the staple of the area.

Almost all pizza spots in this Central Jersey area will offer that. Some do it better than others.

But I recently discovered a specialty pizza place in Mount Laurel New Jersey that was a great change of pace.

SEE MORE: The best golfer on the planet was born in New Jersey

Bill Doyle photo Bill Doyle photo loading...

Their pizza is coal-fired. By the way, making your own pizza at home can be a fun Friday night activity.

The best wood-fired pizza in NJ can come from your own kitchen I finally made the decision to invest in a wood-fired pizza oven. Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

It's Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza. They have a huge array of specialty pies that you probably won't be able to find anywhere else.

They're located at 7000 Midlantic Drive in Mount Laurel. It's right off of Route 38. If you're not looking for it though it's an easy place to miss. You can't see the building from the main road and you have to drive through a business complex in order to get there.

But once you do, the pizza will be worth it. They also offer wings as well. Pizza and wings feels like an American staple.

I went with my family this past week and got the "Paulie's Pie" which consists of baby meatballs, Italian sausage, hot or sweet peppers and ricotta cheese.

It's got a lot going on which I typically don't like for a pizza but this one was different. The ratio between all of those toppings was perfect. We got half of the pie with hot peppers and half with sweet peppers. I like to have a little bit of spice on my pizza and those hot peppers did the trick.

Check them out if you're in the area!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.