Somerset County Sheriff’s Office promotes top officers

This Blue Friday, we are joined by the elected Sheriff of Somerset County, Darrin Russo, to announce and honor two outstanding members of the Somerset County team. Two officers who have gone above and beyond for the community during their careers.

Sheriff Russo started his career in law enforcement in 1985 and has been serving as the County Sheriff since 2020. He's been a leader in community outreach and has built a significant reputation for strength, leadership, and respect among his fellow law enforcement leaders.

Today he's joining us to talk about two fellow department members being promoted to recognize their service to the county, state, and community.

Captain Thomas Carlucci began his law enforcement career as a cadet in 1998 becoming a corrections officer in 2000 and joining the Sheriff's office in 2003. He works closely with the US Marshalls Fugitive Unit, has developed courses, and trains fellow officers in tactics for a program called "Stop the Bleed". He was promoted to lieutenant in 2017 and today we're proud to call him Captain Thomas Carlucci.

Lieutenant Karissa Hahn has been with the Somerset County Sheriff's Office for the past 11 years. In 2021 she was promoted to Sergeant. She was the first woman to join the department's SRT coming in secnd on the physical agility test. She's the only female to hold the position of lead PT instructor at the Union Police Academy. Lieutenant Hahn supervises the Community Outreach Program and has earned the respect and admiration of her colleagues and supervisors.

