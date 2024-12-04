🏥 Hospital unveils new 76,000-square-foot wing

SOMERVILLE — The biggest hospital in Somerset County has completed work on a two-story expansion to give patients a better experience.

Nearly two years after construction began in December 2022, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset unveiled its new vertical expansion project last month.

It's expected to open to patients early next year.

Combined, its units span 76,000 square feet. The hospital, located in Somerville, called it the most significant construction project since the Steeplechase Cancer Center was built in 2007.

A new bridge connects the pavilion to the main hospital's third floor and has private access to the operating room.

The top floor of the expansion has 45 private patient rooms and a therapy gym. RWJUH is reserving the second floor for future needs.

Privacy for RWJUH Somerset patients

Two-thirds of all medical and surgery patient rooms at RWJUH Somerset will be private when the new expansion opens, according to the hospital's Interim Chief Administrative Officer Deirdre Blaus.

“The majority of our inpatient rooms will now be single occupancy, offering patients greater privacy and a more comfortable, quiet environment to promote rest and healing," Blaus said.

The expansion's new rooms will have private bathrooms with handicapped-accessible showers. Patients will also have new televisions to pass the time while they recover.

An improved call light system compared to older units will also allow patients to call for specific needs like water or to use the bathroom.

Better features for family members include sofas that can convert into beds for overnight visits plus workstations with USB ports.

