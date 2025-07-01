Looking to build community for New Jersey kids in a fun way? Then you need to check out Soccer Community Night in Freehold.

The free event is hosted by All Kids One Field, which aims to unite kids through sports. This is the nonprofit’s biggest event of the year.

All Kids One Field

If kids from all backgrounds are on the same team, misconceptions can be erased and lifelong friendships can be started.

Community sports and arts can transcend the challenges of race, misunderstanding, bigotry and status.

All kids can build friendships, confidence, powerful memories, leadership and pride if they have a chance to come together through sport and arts.

Soccer Community Night will be held Thursday, July 10, 2025.

Time: 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Location: Park Avenue School, 280 Park Avenue in Freehold, NJ

In addition to door prizes, giveaways, snacks, crafts, and music, here’s what you can expect at the event:

⚽️ Make friends and build community

⚽️ Meet Luis Robles (New York Red Bull’s Legend’s Row Goalkeeper)

⚽️ FIFA World Cup promotions van

⚽️ See Redd, the New York Red Bull’s mascot

⚽️ Delicious food trucks

⚽️ Firefighter fitness

⚽️ Pick-up soccer with Freehold Borough Police and NJ State Troopers

⚽️ Community Resource and Wellness fair

⚽️ Soccer cleat swap - bring your gently used cleats to exchange or donate

⚽️ Jersey swap - donate or swap gently used Freehold area (travel / rec) soccer jerseys (PLEASE wash before bringing)

Soccer Community Night will take place rain or shine

If you can’t stay for the event but want o support it and the participants, they’re looking for donations of bottled water, which can be dropped off the night of.

Get your cleats ready and prepare to have some fun!

