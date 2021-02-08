New Jersey's Sunday snow storm was a fast mover that left less than a foot of snow across the state.

The storm started off as light rain in South Jersey around dawn but quickly turned over to snow for several hours before ending late in the afternoon. According to the National Weather Service, the top amount was 9.1 inches that fell in Westwood.

(See a full list of snow totals below.)

Temperatures plummeted into the teens, causing black ice on roadways and turning snow into icy crust.

"Our second nor'easter in less than a week didn't disappoint. Twelve hours of sloppy weather resulted in upwards of 8 inches of snow accumulation," New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said, who said tracking the storm was a rollercoaster ride.

Two people were hospitalized after a crash on the Pulaski Skyway on the southbound side near the Wilson Avenue exit around 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to Newark police. A cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Stafford police said an 11-year-old boy hit his head while sledding on Riptide Avenue on Sunday. He was hospitalized several hours later when he didn't feel well, according to police.

Zarrow is expecting another snow event on Tuesday that will leave the most snow in Norther Jersey, where 2-4 inches of accumulation will likely fall until by afternoon.

Light snow will transition to light wintry mix and then light rain between Route 78 and 195, where a coating to an inch of accumulation is possible and a trace of ice.

Little or no accumulation is expected south of Route 195.

