Smile! Sea Isle City is ready and waiting for you (Opinion)

As a child, you can feel the anticipation as you cross the bridge into town after exiting 17 on the parkway. As an adult, you know you're going to have a great time at the shore among friendly people in a town whose motto is "Smile — You're in Sea Isle City".

Photo by Steve Trevelise Photo by Steve Trevelise loading...

I was there last Saturday to get away from the ninety-degree heat that was taking place inland and took advantage of the vast sparsely crowded beach and barely crowded restaurants.

Photo by Steve Trevelise Photo by Steve Trevelise loading...

That will change this weekend and Sea Isle is ready for you to come down and enjoy. Among the many things to enjoy this summer, here's what Mayor Leonard C. Desiderio shared online:

"Sea Isle City’s 2022 Memorial Day Ceremony at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, May 30, at Veterans Park, where we will honor the countless men and women in uniform who gave their lives for our country. Immediately following our Memorial Day service, spectators will be invited to proceed to the JFK Boulevard Beach, where our local Boy Scouts and members of the Sea Isle City Beach Patrol will honor our nation’s deceased naval personnel by placing a floral wreath beyond the breakers."

Photo by Steve Trevelise Photo by Steve Trevelise loading...

"Once again this summer, we will be playing the National Anthem (or an appropriate patriotic ballad) at 10 a.m. each morning over the speakers along the Promenade. I hope that everyone who hears the music will take a moment to stop and reflect on what a wonderful country we have – and how blessed we all are to live in such a great nation. The music will begin playing on the Saturday morning of Memorial Day weekend, so please take note and enjoy!" "The next time you are at Excursion Park, please notice the new electronic message sign that we recently installed on the information kiosk, located where JFK Boulevard meets the Promenade. Throughout the year, the sign will display details about events and other pertinent information related to Sea Isle City that both residents and visitors will enjoy – so please check it out the next time you are downtown."

Photo by Steve Trevelise Photo by Steve Trevelise loading...

"As a reminder, parking fees went into effect on May 15, which means you will need to pay to park in the numbered spaces around town through Labor Day. This year, we are going entirely cashless and will only be using the Park Mobile app system to accept parking payments. I realize this is a big change for many of us – but I remind everyone that there is a phone number posted on the bright-green signs in each parking area that will allow motorists who have not downloaded the Park Mobile app to pay for parking by using a credit card over-the-phone. Most importantly, I thank everyone for bearing with us as we make this transition to a cashless parking payment system."

Photo by Steve Trevelise Photo by Steve Trevelise loading...

With all the great things to do in Sea Isle City both in the day and at night, you'll have plenty of reasons to be parking and smiling!

Photo by Steve Trevelise Photo by Steve Trevelise loading...

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!