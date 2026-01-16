It may be winter in New Jersey, but that's not stopping kids and teens from getting out on their bikes and cruising around the neighborhood. Our school alone has a bunch of kids who opt to bike to class when the weather allows it.

Doesn't matter if it's cold, they'll show up to school pumping those pedals. For our school district, it's 4th grade and up that's allowed to bike. And, as I've been seeing, a handful of them do have their own phones.

Now granted, it's the older kids who tend to have them, but that part doesn't really matter. They won't be allowed to have them soon anyway considering New Jersey just passed a law banning cell phones in the classroom.

However, I do have a problem when I see kids and teens texting or looking at their phones while biking. Not just going to school, but in general.

Texting while biking

A prime example...

This particular incident I saw happened in a neighboring town we were in. The car ahead of us suddenly stopped short because this kid biked across from a side street not stopping while looking at his phone.

Fortunately for this kid, he didn't get hit, but it was close. Had this kid been just a second or two later crossing, it could've ended very differently.

Biker who was texting while riding hits a car / vehicle

No more laws, but...

I see kids on their phones in my neighborhood too while biking, but I'm not sure how we can enforce it. Much like driving, should we make a law banning cell phone use while bike riding? Some adults are just as bad, so it's not only kids.

Unfortunately, it's one of those sticky situations where we don't want more laws, but yet, have a texting situation that might warrant one.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant.