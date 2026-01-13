As one of his final acts, Gov. Phil Murphy signed into law a full ban for students on cell phones in New Jersey's public schools. It's a "bell-to-bell" ban intended to keep students from using their phones throughout the school day (Eric Scott has more on the new school ban here).

For all those parents and teachers who are opposed, I get it. In one sense, it takes away the ability for our kids to make emergency contacts. It also would limit their ability to take photos and share contact info with one another.

But let's put this in perspective for just a moment and ask ourselves this. Do we really need our kids to have cell phones in the classroom in the first place?

As a parent of two 10 year old twin boys, I am in support of this ban. And no, it doesn't mean I support it just because it's Phil Murphy. I support it because I personally feel this is a long time coming and should've been implemented long ago.

No cell phone use / not allowed in NJ

A more recent problem

Cell phones have only truly been in classrooms for the past 20 to 25 years or so. Prior to that, we didn't have the option of having cell phones in the classroom because the technology just wasn't there yet.

That, and we really didn't need them. Cell phones can be a blessing, as well as a curse. And when it comes to schools, they're more of an addicted curse.

Less of a solution

Despite the functionality a cell phone provides, I do agree that they're a distraction in the classroom and shouldn't be allowed to be used throughout the day. Schools have systems in place for emergencies, so that argument is null and void.

So to all the parents who are in support of this ban, I'm with you. This ban shouldn't be viewed as a punishment, but rather, a way to help our kids focus and collaborate with one another.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.