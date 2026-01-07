Every year, we hear words or phrases that just make us cringe or shake our heads. It's not that we seek out words to dislike, it just happens. And every generation comes up with their own versions of these words or phrases.

For Gen Alpha, the current elementary school class, they came up with probably the most annoying word of them all. And unless you've been removed from society in 2025, you know exactly what word I'm referring to.

6-7 (cue the giggle)

You don't spell it out, because it's not six-seven. It's 6-7, and it's probably the absolute most annoying slang word (if you can even call it slang or a word) that most of us have ever heard.

What's even more amazing is what 6-7 means. Absolutely nothing. It has no roots to anything meaningful. But yet, kids all over the planet couldn't get enough of it in 2025.

Now that 2025 is behind us, I'm sure some of us want 6-7 to also vanish. Unfortunately, I don't think it will. And as much as I agree with those who want to see 6-7 banned from being said (some school have already been doing this), I personally believe we should let the kids continue to say it, and here's why.

Canva (Townsquare Illustration) Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

Why 6-7 should stay

In a nutshell, it'll always define this generation, and that's important. Every generation has their own unique words and phrases, and we shouldn't ban the ones Gen Alpha comes up with.

Plus, I think I'm starting to see a meaning to 6-7. Some people I've noticed are starting to use the saying as another way to say unsure, or either or. I have no idea if that'll stick in the long run, but at least it puts meaning behind it.

Either way, let's let the kids continue to come up with their own words and phrases that define them, despite how annoying we think they are.

Don't say it: 7 words & phrases that should be banned in NJ Some very Jersey things that shouldn't be. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Don't say it: 6 (more) Jersey words or phrases that should be banned Just think of these words or phrases as an expansion pack to the original list Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.