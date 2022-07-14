Small plane crashes on takeoff from Hunterdon County, NJ airport

ALEXANDRIA — A small plane crashed shortly after takeoff from Sky Manor Airport in Hunterdon County late Wednesday morning.

The single-engine Cessna 150 crashed in a field adjacent to the airport in the Pittstown section of Alexandria in Hunterdon County just before noon on Wednesday, according to the FAA. The pilot, who was the only person on board, was taken to Hunterdon Medical Center for treatment of a minor injury.

Photos and video of the crash show the plane nose-down to the ground.

The plane last flew round trip on Sunday from Sky Manor to Montgomery, New York in Orange County, according to FlightAware.com.

It's the second incident this week involving a small plane at a New Jersey airport.

Fire destroyed a Sonex fixed-wing plane while it was taxiing on a runway at Liden Airport on Sunday afternoon. Linden police said pilot Shmuel Judkovitz, 40, of Brooklyn got out of the plane before first responders arrived and suffered serious burns on his arms and lower extremities.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

