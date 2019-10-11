It’s definitely slow cooker weather, and Henry and I have a terrific heritage recipe to share with you this week on Foodie Friday.

Have you ever been to someone’s house and they serve a dish that is so delicious you want to make it yourself? That happened a couple years ago when my fiancée Sandra and I were at her sister’s house for a football party. It was tender chicken in a rich mushroom gravy. I went back for thirds and fourths and asked for the recipe. It’s a dish Barbara Crammer has made for her family for decades, and one you will want to make for yours.

This is what I call a heritage recipe. It’s one of those signature dishes made by a mom, randmother or great grandmother. These are the recipes worth preserving. Whether they are simple or complex, it’s the warm memories these meals rekindle that make them special.

Barbara’s chicken in mushroom gravy is Lab Tasted and Lab Approved by our Official Lab Taster, Henry. It’s easy to make in your slow cooker and will delight you family on a chilly fall day.

See the shopping list for all ingredients, then watch the video to see how it’s made.

Shopping List:

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (cut into halves)

4 boneless skinless chicken thighs

3 cans chicken gravy

1 can dry white wine

2 packages of fresh sliced mushrooms (may substitute 2 cans)

1 stick salted butter

6 cloves minced garlic

Salt and pepper to taste

