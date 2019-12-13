Slow Cooker Seafood Stew (Recipe) — Foodie Friday

On this Foodie Friday, we revisit one of 2019's most popular recipes. A number of you have emailed Henry and I and asked about one of my mother's recipe for slow cooker seafood stew.

We first shared this recipe with you in the spring, but now is the perfect time to bring it back. Cold weather is soup and stew weather, and this slow cooker seafood stew will fill your home with delicious aromas that will have your family asking, "When do we eat?"

Thank you to our friends at Amalfis Bar and Restaurant in Lawrenceville for making these videos possible. It's not too late to have them cater your holiday festivities.

This dish does have more ingredients than I typically use, but it is so worth it. Gathering your ingredients is the only prep, so don't be intimidated. It's really simple, and will produce a rich and delicious broth brimming with large pieces of fish, shrimp, crab, and clams.

Your shopping list is below, and then watch the video to see how it's made.

Shopping List:

Broth:

4 C. veggie broth

1 C. white wine

2 cans chopped tomatoes

1 bottle clam juice

4-6 medium potatoes, diced

2 medium onions, diced

3 celery ribs, diced

5 cloves garlic, chopped

1 Tbsp. old bay

1 Tbsp. crushed red pepper (more or less to taste)

4 Tbsp. Italian seasoning

1 bay leaf

Seafood:

1 pound shrimp (peeled and deveined, tails off)

2 cans chopped clams

1 pound white fish (I use haddock)

1 can picked crab

Note: You can add almost ANY seafood. Oysters, mussels, and scallops are fine additions or substitutions!