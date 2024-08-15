NJ’s best seafood restaurant is the ‘catch of the day’

If you’re a seafood lover, New Jersey is stacked with plenty of places to visit to get a great dish of fresh fish. The Jersey Shore is usually a first thought but it’s not the only area that serves some of the best seafood.

We’re all about variety in New Jersey which is why the state is not known for one type of fish like other coastal states are.

You can dabble in all-you-can-eat crab or find some of the best-tasting fish at an Italian restaurant. Portuguese restaurants serve great seafood paella (head to the Ironbound for that) and you can even go Mediterranean with a whole fish or a raw bar.

If you want to know what New Jersey restaurants serve up the best seafood, AOL.com made up a list of the top places to get your fix in every state.

I love to see the options in our neighboring states. Sometimes it’s worth a road trip:

New York: Le Bernardin in NYC

Pennsylvania: Devon Seafood Grill in Philadelphia

Delaware: Henlopen City Oyster House in Rehoboth Beach

Connecticut: Shell & Bones Oyster Bar & Grill in New Haven

And when you’re looking for the freshest seafood in New Jersey, according to AOL, you’ll want to head to Atlantic City and dine at Dock’s Oyster House.

As the caption says below, they don’t call them an oyster house for nothing.

They have quite the raw bar and fresh, refined seafood.

The reviews are fantastic and call this restaurant a "gem". If you're in the Atlantic City area, you know where to stop.

You can also try some of the great seafood dishes at these NJ restaurants:

