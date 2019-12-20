Slow Cooker Short Ribs Recipe — Foodie Friday

On this Foodie Friday, our official Lab Taster, Henry, and I want to share a delicious slow cooker recipe that is one of our all-time favorites.

Beef short ribs are an absolute delight, but can be tricky to roast in the oven. Here is my recipe for fall-off-the-bone short ribs braised in your slow cooker. The ribs are tender and flavorful, and they leave behind a savory broth that can be thickened to create gravy, or spooned as-is over the meat.

Don’t rush this dish. Low and slow is the key to tender short ribs, so plan accordingly.

Short ribs can be pricey, but ask your butcher to keep an eye out for specials. When they do go on sale, I buy a bunch and stick them in my freezer.

Thank you to my good friends at Amalfis Bar and Restaurant in Lawrenceville, NJ. They will be catering my New Year's Eve party again this year. Give them a call to arrange yours!

You can serve these ribs with roasted or mashed potatoes, rice or pasta. You can even add carrots and whole potatoes to the slow cooker and create a pot roast-style meal.

For this recipe, I'm serving the ribs with mashed cauliflower. Healthier and less starchy than potatoes, fresh herbs and a little butter make the cauliflower creamy and delicious.

Henry and I are going to take a little break to enjoy Christmas with our family and friends. We wish all of you a happy and delicious holiday season and a blessed New Year!

As always, your shopping list is below, then watch the video to see how it is made.

Shopping List:

Ribs:

4 lbs. beef short ribs (fat trimmed)

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

4 cloves garlic (minced)

1 large shallot (chopped)

1 sprig fresh rosemary

2 C. beef stock

1 C. red wine

2 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

Mashed Cauliflower:

1 large head cauliflower (cut into florets, leaves and tough stems removed)

1 tsp. fresh rosemary (chopped)

1 tsp. fresh parsley (chopped)

1 tsp. fresh thyme (chopped)

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. pepper

2 Tbsp. butter