Slain NJ councilwoman remembered as investigation continues

🔴 News 12 posted video in which multiple shots can be heard being fired the night Eunice Dwumfour was killed

🔴 Speakers recalled Dwumfour's inviting smile and hoped the "monster" that shot her is caught

🔴 Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone said finding the killer is her office's "number one priority"

SAYREVILLE – Hundreds gathered to remember a slain councilwoman as another video sheds light on what happened the night she was shot.

A week after Eunice Dwumfour was shot in front of her home while she sat in her SUV, News 12 New Jersey obtained video in which multiple shots can be heard being fired that night. Unnamed law enforcement sources previously told NBC 4 New York that 14 shots were fired, seven of which were fired at her face.

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone told News 12 reporter Alex Zdan on Wednesday that there is no ongoing threat to the community and the case will be solved, calling it her office's "number one priority."

She would not comment on whether or not the shooting was political.

Ciccone told the New York Times is offering "scientific assistance" to the investigation. FBI spokeswoman Amy Thoreson told New Jersey 101.5 the Newark office is assisting the investigation but would disclose details.

Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick speaks at memorial for Memorial for Eunice Dwumfour 2/8/23 Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick speaks at memorial for Memorial for Eunice Dwumfour 2/8/23 (Borough of Sayreville via YouTube) loading...

An inviting smile

As a slide show of images flashed behind her, Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick remembered Dwumfour's smile that symbolized the "Sayreville strong" slogan.

"Her smile represented an invitation to be seen, to be heard, to be supported. Eunice saw our community and she saw her residents. She heard her residents and she cared about her residents in the most authentic way. And the smile got bigger when they came to Borough Hall," Kilpatrick said.

The mayor said in a statement to NJ.com that she is confident law enforcement will solve the crime of who shot Dwumfour.

Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks at memorial for Memorial for Eunice Dwumfour 2/8/23 Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver speaks at memorial for Memorial for Eunice Dwumfour 2/8/23 (Borough of Sayreville via YouTube) loading...

Lt. governor felt a kinship

Lt. Gov. Shelia Oliver said that she felt a kinship with Dwumfour as they both attended Newark's Weequahic High School. She said Gov. Phil Murphy would have been at the memorial but was in Washington for the National Governor's Association meeting.

She also asked the community to embrace Dwumfour’s 12-year-old daughter Nicole, and “do all that we can do to help stand her up.”

Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, D-Middlesex, told the service that "hopefully the monster who is responsible for this will be found and some explanation will be offered.”

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

