On July 12, you have the opportunity to — ahem — let it all out for a great cause.

Allow me to explain.

International Skinny Dip Day

Gunnison Beach in Sandy Hook is one of the many locations around the world honoring International Skinny Dip Day with an event promoting body positivity while raising money for the Fistula Foundation.

Who does the Fistula Foundation help?

Roughly one million women suffer from untreated birth trauma (obstetric fistula & perineal tears), which can cause them to uncontrollably leak urine and/or feces, have an odor, be ostracized, and feel deep shame.

According to their Wiki:

The foundation covers the full cost of fistula repair surgery for women who cannot afford it. It also funds public education campaigns to potential patients, patient outreach and screening, surgery training, and post-surgery support.

Skinny dipping at Gunnison Beach

Gunnison’s celebration of International Skinny Dip Day starts at 10 a.m. with a “Body Positive” program featuring a sound bath by Zen Bunny.

For any newbies (like myself) who aren’t familiar, a sound bath is a meditative practice where you immerse yourself in various sounds as a way to relax.

At noon, there will be a full beach skinny dip.

Throughout the day there will also be body painting, naturist songs, and skinny dipper bingo with prizes.

(It should be noted that Gunny is a “clothing-optional” beach. No one is forced to be naked, but as no one is forced to wear clothes. Just be comfortable and have a great time)

The rain date for the event is Sunday, July 13. If you can’t make it in person, you can always donate to the cause.

