Sinkhole disaster will cost all NJ residents — NJ Top News

7-Eleven in Mt. Ephraim

⚠ Another skimmer device was found at a NJ convenience store

⚠ It's unclear how long the device was in place

⚠ Customers should check their bank accounts

MOUNT EPHRAIM — Customers at another convenience store may have been victimized by a card skimmer.

Police say a store employee found the skimmer attached to a credit card machine at a register inside the 7-Eleven on West Kings Highway in Mount Ephraim on Thursday.

The device was designed to closely resemble the store’s actual machine.

It’s not clear how long the skimmer was in place, so to be safe, police are urging all customers who visited the 7-Eleven recently to review their banking records and check for any unauthorized purchases.

If anyone suspects their credit card information has been compromised, please report it to the Mount Ephraim Police Department.

Mazda carrying 4 NJ brothers that crashed from I-95 to Castor Avenue in Philadelphia 3/21/25

🚨 Philadelphia police say the Mazda carrying the brothers was speeding

🚨 All four people in the car were brothers, two died

🚨 A puppy was also reported to have died in the crash

PHILADELPHIA — Two brothers from New Jersey were killed Friday night when a car went off a Route 95 overpass and crashed on the street below.

Philadelphia police told reporters Friday night that a speeding Mazda carrying four people, all brothers, went off the northbound lanes and landed on Castor Avenue in the Port Richmond section.

One person was ejected and pronounced dead. Another died at a hospital.

Delay, sinkhole on Route 80 west in Wharton 3/20/25

🚧 Route 80 east and west are still closed in Wharton with sinkholes

🚧 NJ Transit will offer discounted fares to help commuters

🚧 Meanwhile, a new sinkhole on Route 287 North

NJ Transit will offer discounted tickets to help commuters affected by the catastrophic sinkhole closures on Route 80.

The discounts were announced after U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy toured Route 80 in Wharton.

He was joined by Gov. Phil Murphy, U.S. Rep. Tom Kean, R-N.J. 7th District and state Transportation Commissioner Fran O'Connor.

Beginning Monday, riders on NJ Transit's Montclair Boonton line boarding from the Hackettstown, Mount Olive, Netcong, Lake Hopatcong, and Mount Arlington will not need to purchase a fare when boarding.

Customers at these stations should inform the train crew if they are transferring at Newark Broad Street Station or Summit Station to continue their trip to Penn Station New York. They will receive a transfer ticket to present to the crew on the connecting train.

For the return trip, customers will only need to purchase a one-way ticket back to one of these five stations, providing a full 50% discount on roundtrip travel.

savings bonds, death certificate

🔶Man enters NJ school

🔶Alarms went off, not seen

🔶Man found with $500K in savings bonds

TEANECK — A man seen on surveillance cameras spending a night inside the township high school was later arrested while holding a small fortune in savings bonds.

Last week, Teaneck High School called police for what appeared to be a burglary and theft.

Throughout March 13, staff members noticed belongings had been moved — one employee said a reusable shopping bag was missing.

Administrators reviewed building surveillance footage and saw a man had entered the school through an unlocked door just before 9 p.m. on March 12.

A Board of Education meeting was being held inside on the school’s third floor.

It did not appear that the man ever attended the meeting, but was seen roaming the building for hours. He finally exited the building at 5:42 a.m., police said.

At the time of his arrest, Reid was found to have several U.S. Savings Bonds, valued at roughly $500,000 in the names of a deceased couple from Brooklyn, New York.

Hit and run death Neptune and Asbury area

🔻Hit-and-run kills NJ man

🔻Driver dragged victim, police say

🔻Fugitive caught in FL

A 23-year-old Monmouth County man accused of dragging and killing a 19-year-old pedestrian with his vehicle last month, has been caught in Florida and sent back to New Jersey.

Dominic Allen, of Millstone Township, was charged with second-degree vehicular homicide and second-degree leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, which killed Kyzair Robinson, of Asbury Park.

Police from both Neptune Township and Asbury Park responded to a 911 call on Feb. 11 at 4:02 p.m.

Officers found a severely injured man lying on the road in the area of Stratford Avenue between Fisher and Myrtle Avenue.

The victim, identified as Robinson, died of his injuries at a local hospital the next day.

