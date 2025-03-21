Warning issued after another skimmer device is found at NJ store

⚠ Another skimmer device was found at a NJ convenience store

MOUNT EPHRAIM — Customers at another convenience store may have been victimized by a card skimmer.

Police say a store employee found the skimmer attached to a credit card machine at a register inside the 7-Eleven on West Kings Highway in Mount Ephraim on Thursday.

The device was designed to closely resemble the store’s actual machine.

It’s not clear how long the skimmer was in place, so to be safe, police are urging all customers who visited the 7-Eleven recently to review their banking records and check for any unauthorized purchases.

If anyone suspects their credit card information has been compromised, please report it to the Mount Ephraim Police Department.

6ABC Action News reported that skimmers were found at 7-Eleven stores in Abington and Cheltenham in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania.

New Jersey police departments have been dealing with many incidents involving skimmer devices at ATMs and stores around the state.

Recently, police in South Toms River warned residents about a card skimmer found on an ATM located inside the Wawa at 379 Dover Road.

Earlier this month, a device was found on a credit card machine at the Save-A-Lot grocery store in Pennsauken earlier this month.

In May 2024, Pennsauken police said there was a device at the Supremo Food Market on Route 130. In April 2024, a skimming device was found on a credit card reader at a 7-Eleven.

Elsewhere in the state, customers at a 7-Eleven in Burlington Township were urged to check their bank accounts after a credit card skimmer was found at the store in January.

