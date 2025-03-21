Man who spent night in NJ school was carrying $500K bonds, cops say

🔶Man enters NJ school

TEANECK — A man seen on surveillance cameras spending a night inside the township high school was later arrested while holding a small fortune in savings bonds.

Last week, Teaneck High School called police for what appeared to be a burglary and theft.

Throughout March 13, staff members noticed belongings had been moved — one employee said a reusable shopping bag was missing.

Administrators reviewed building surveillance footage and saw a man had entered the school through an unlocked door just before 9 p.m. on March 12.

Teaneck High School

A Board of Education meeting was being held inside on the school’s third floor.

It did not appear that the man ever attended the meeting, but was seen roaming the building for hours. He finally exited the building at 5:42 a.m., police said.

During his overnight visit, two burglar alarms did go off and Teaneck police responded at 12:42 a.m. and at 1:36 a.m.

Both times, the alarm company indicated the zone was “perimeter,” so officers walked around the outside of the building and checked exterior doors and windows.

At that point, all doors were locked, with no signs of forced entry or that anyone was still inside.

Ryon Reid

School officials shared the video footage with police and detectives identified Ryon Reid.

Reid is a 39-year-old citizen of Jamaica, according to jail records. He was charged with burglary and theft, but was not immediately located.

On Thursday just after 5 p.m., a patrol officer saw the man walking near the Teaneck Municipal Building.

He stopped Reid, who was wearing the same outer clothing as in the video from the school.

savings bonds, death certificate

At the time of his arrest, Reid was found to have several U.S. Savings Bonds, valued at roughly $500,000 in the names of a deceased couple from Brooklyn, New York.

He also had the death certificates of the couple, police said.

Reid was additionally charged with second-degree receiving stolen property and was taken to Bergen County jail.

Detectives were investigating how Reid wound up with the bonds and death certificates and were looking for surviving family members.

Anyone with potential information was urged to contact the Teaneck Police Department at 201-837-2600. Tips can also be submitted anonymously with Crime Stoppers online or by calling 844-466-6789.

