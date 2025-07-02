🍽 South Jersey police are looking for people who paid a restaurant bill with fake cash

🍽 The group ordered and ate $120 worth of food

🍽 They left movie prop money on the table before fleeing the restaurant

SICKLERVILLE — Gloucester Township police need the public’s help in finding and identifying a group of people who dined at a restaurant in May, and then used counterfeit money to pay the bill.

ALSO READ: An anonymous tip leads to a cocaine bust at a condo in Mahwah

On May 23, at approximately 7:32 p.m., two men and two women are seen on surveillance video entering Villari’s Lakeside Restaurant in Sicklerville. They ordered, and ate about $120 worth of food, police said.

A little over an hour later, surveillance video captured two of the suspects leaving through the front doors of the restaurant, and entering a silver or gray sedan.

A few moments later, video captured the other two suspects exiting the side door, running to the same vehicle, and quickly fleeing the area, police said.

They left behind six movie prop fake $20 bills as payment.

Gloucester Township police are looking for this man, and three accomplices who dined at Villaris in Sicklerville on May 23 and paid the bill with fake money before fleeing (Screenshot from surveillance footage via GTPD via Facebook) Gloucester Township police are looking for this man, and three accomplices who dined at Villaris in Sicklerville on May 23 and paid the bill with fake money before fleeing (Screenshot from surveillance footage via GTPD via Facebook) loading...

Surveillance footage shows one of the suspects wearing a white shirt, a black hat and glasses, holding what appears to be the counterfeit currency while entering Villari’s.

Police believe he may be a suspect in several other counterfeit incidents currently under investigation in South Jersey.

If you can identify the suspect or have any other pertinent information, please call the Gloucester Township Police Department at 856-228-4500. You may also leave an anonymous tip here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom