Sicklerville, NJ man killed by teen driving in the wrong direction, cops say
WINSLOW — A 31-year-old man was killed just 5 minutes from his home when a teenager driving the wrong way smashed into his car on Saturday night, police said.
Javargo C. Mason, of the Sicklerville section, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-car crash on Sicklerville Road.
Police said Mason had been driving south on the two-lane roadway when the teenager's gray 2001 Nissan Altima crossed over the double-yellow lines and continued driving in the wrong direction until striking Mason’s 2015 red Honda CRV.
The teenager, who also lives in the township, was hospitalized with serious injuries.
The crash near the intersection with Camino Court was reported about 11:16 p.m.
No charges have been filed but investigators are looking for witnesses to the crash. Anybody with information is asked to call Winslow police Officer M. Regan at 609-567-0700 ext. 1199.