WINSLOW — A 31-year-old man was killed just 5 minutes from his home when a teenager driving the wrong way smashed into his car on Saturday night, police said.

Javargo C. Mason, of the Sicklerville section, was pronounced dead at the scene of the two-car crash on Sicklerville Road.

Police said Mason had been driving south on the two-lane roadway when the teenager's gray 2001 Nissan Altima crossed over the double-yellow lines and continued driving in the wrong direction until striking Mason’s 2015 red Honda CRV.

Intersection of Sicklerville Road and Camino Court (Google Maps)

The teenager, who also lives in the township, was hospitalized with serious injuries.

The crash near the intersection with Camino Court was reported about 11:16 p.m.

No charges have been filed but investigators are looking for witnesses to the crash. Anybody with information is asked to call Winslow police Officer M. Regan at 609-567-0700 ext. 1199.

Delta variant dominating NJ - here are signs you may have it

Most Expensive House For Sale in Atlantic County Located on Bayshore in Margate, the 8,200+ square foot home is listed at $7.9 million. The home has seven bedrooms, eight baths, and 324 feet of total bay frontage. Outside, it has 2,500 square feet of deck space, a pool, and four boat slips. Property taxes for the home were $49,920 last year.