Sick day for everyone: Illness forces NJ school district to close for cleaning

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — This township's school district announced that schools would be closed on Friday for a "thorough cleaning" after t wo dozen middle school students were sent home sick with a stomach bug on Wednesday.

"Due to the health issue at TOIS and out of an abundance of caution, the OT School District will be closed on 4/5/19," Superintendent James Stefankiewicz said on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

The students affected this week were mostly fifth-graders in one classroom at the Township of Ocean Intermediate School.

The district also includes three elementary schools and the high school.

Earlier on Thursday, Township of Ocean Intermediate School Principal Christopher Amato also announced that all after school activities had been cancelled for the day, including extra help, detention, clubs, and sports.

