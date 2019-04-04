25 kids sent home from NJ school over stomach sickness

OCEAN TOWNSHIP (Monmouth) — Twenty-five students were sent home from school on Wednesday because of a stomach ailment.

The students affected were mostly fifth-graders in one classroom at the Township of Ocean Intermediate School, although students in all grades became ill, according to Superintendent James Stefankiewicz in a letter to parents. Stefankiewicz said there had already been a higher number of absences reported on Wednesday.

Stefankiewicz said the school's janitorial staff has thoroughly cleaned the entire building and school will open as usual on Thursday. Students who were still feeling ill should stay home until they go 24 hours without showing symptoms, Stefankiewicz said.

"We are confident the building is clean and safe," Stefankiewicz wrote in the letter.

Stefankiewicz said he has consulted with the Monmouth County Health Department for further guidance on the situation and is following their guidelines.

He also urged parents to remind their children to wash their hands after sneezing, touching their mouth, nose, or eyes, and after using the bathroom.

Around 1,000 students attend the school.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ .

More from New Jersey 101.5: