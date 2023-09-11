Should 9/11 be a holiday? — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Monday:

Efforts to make Sept. 11 a state and national holiday to honor those who died in the terror attacks on the World Trade Center and Pentagon have failed in recent years.

It is unlikely to ever become a national holiday.

One New Jersey County and now a local municipality have decided to declare local holidays to honor the victims, first responders, volunteers and all who were affected by that dark day.

It's the question everyone will ask and answer: Where were you when the planes hit? Where were you on 9/11?

Jim Gearhart remembers well. The veteran broadcaster was on New Jersey 101.5's airwaves, discussing school fundraisers with a caller. Alongside him were News Director Eric Scott and the rest of the morning crew. Opinions and news and laughs. It was a regular, routine day.

And then it wasn't.

Where in the world is President Joe Biden?

On the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, he won't be at Ground Zero in New York.

Or in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Or at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia.

VINELAND — A retired police officer took his own life after bringing a firearm to a hospital this weekend, according to a published report.

The shooting death on Saturday makes this the second police-related suicide at a hospital in the state this year alone.

Vineland police responded to the Inspira Medical Center on a report of an active shooter, which they later confirmed "was not an active shooter" but "an isolated incident that was contained within the hospital."

It's time to share the road with school buses again. Do you know the laws in New Jersey?

A violation can not only put a kid's life at risk; it could put multiple points on your record and could mean jail time.

The neighborhoods along your errand run or daily commute are likely to be a lot busier in the mornings and afternoons now that school is back in session. But those big yellow school buses can act as a warning sign of potential dangers ahead.

