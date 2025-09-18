If you shop at ShopRite in Flemington, Clinton, and Greenwich, your grocery shopping experience just became easier and smarter.

Carper Smart Cart Carper Smart Cart loading...

AI-powered carts arrive in New Jersey ShopRite stores

All three ShopRite stores are rolling out a new shopping cart, Caper Carts, which is a smart shopping cart that allows customers to shop, scan, bag, and check out right from the cart.

Features that make grocery shopping faster and easier

These are AI-powered carts, developed by Instacart, were designed to make shopping at these stores faster and more convenient.

These carts can provide real-time spending updates as you add items to your cart, it will digitize your coupons, and you can conveniently skip the checkout line entirely.

Success in Pennsylvania leads to Garden State expansion

The Colalillo family recently introduced Caper Carts at their family-owned ShopRite stores in Bethlehem and Yardley, PA.

With the success of that rollout, their three New Jersey stores received the new Caper Carts.

The Caper Carts can also scan and weigh items as they are placed in the cart. ShopRite Price Plus Card members can also scan their cards and check out directly from the cart.

This is certainly a new and innovative way to do your shopping. It is easy and convenient.

I continue to be amazed at the capabilities of AI and the ever-growing, rapid pace it has taken in not just the grocery business but in so many other areas of commerce, social media, and technology.

My concern is that so many are pushing so fast for AI.

Are there enough research and scrutiny to ensure the safety of AI and its amazing powers? I do not know, but your shopping experience is now easier.