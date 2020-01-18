Shooting on Route 80 in Lodi? 1 dead, another injured

LODI — Police responding to reports of a shooting on Route 80 after midnight Saturday say a person died and another was injured by gunfire.

State Police said the shooting happened about 12:15 a.m. in the westbound lanes close to Route 17 but did not provide other details, including what motivated the incident.

The highway was closed for about six hours for an investigation.

ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported that two victims were in the same vehicle.

That vehicle was stopped in the middle of the road as emergency responders arrived, police told RLS Metro Breaking News.

Vehicle involved in a shooting on Route 80 west in Lodi (RLS Metro Breaking News)

