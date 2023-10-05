Shocking Menendez revelation — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Thursday:

(Inset: Jeenah Moon/AP)(Bogota police/screengrab northjersey.com) (Inset: Jeenah Moon/AP)(Bogota police/screengrab northjersey.com) loading...

BOGOTA — The wife of New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez was involved in a fatal crash in 2018 but it was kept under wraps until reporters carefully looked through the recently unsealed federal indictment against the couple, according to a published report.

Nadine Arslanian Menendez struck the man along the 100 block of Main Street in Bogota around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2018, reported NorthJersey.com.

Paterson council member Michael Jackson stand over member Luis Valez, pushes a police officer at 10/3/23 meeting Paterson council member Michael Jackson stand over member Luis Valez, pushes a police officer at 10/3/23 meeting (Sebastian Mejia via Facebook) loading...

PATERSON — All that was missing was Vince McMahon, folding chairs and a squared circle.

A special City Council meeting looked like a WWE match Tuesday night after two members nearly came to blows.

During a meeting called to discuss several legal matters, Councilman Michael Jackson looked to his left at council Vice President Luis Velez and asked council President Alex Mendez to "shut him up before I go over and shut him up myself."

Minke whale near Clam Island in Barnegat Bay Minke whale near Clam Island in Barnegat Bay (Marine Mammal Stranding Center) loading...

BARNEGAT — In a twist on this year's numerous whale deaths, a minke keeps stranding itself in Barnegat Bay and then swimming back into deeper water.

The 22-foot whale was first spotted on Sunday stranded on a sandbar in shallow water on the northwest side of Conklin Island in Barnegat Bay. The Marine Mammal Stranding Center's stranding team, with help from the State Police Marine Unit and Sea Tow, freed the whale and seemingly sent it into the open water of the channel.

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File/Canva) (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File/Canva) loading...

TOMS RIVER — This Jersey Shore town, home to one of the most notorious toxic dumping sites in America, is appealing a settlement between the site's owner and the state.

Critics, including Toms River Mayor Maurice Hill, say the settlement with German chemical company BASF does not do enough to make up for years of widespread pollution at the 1,250-acre Ciba-Geigy Superfund site.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

New Jersey will begin sending out ANCHOR property tax rebates in November, 2023.

Generally, if you received a rebate check in March, you don’t need to do anything. The state will automatically file a new application and send you the benefit.

However, there are a number of factors that could prevent you from getting your money even if you qualify for a rebate.

NJ bears prep for winter: Here's what attracts them to your yard Black bears are on the move in New Jersey and all 21 counties need to be ready. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

NJ Diners that are open 24/7 Hours as of September 2023. Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson, Mike Brant

30 neighborhoods in NJ where richest families live These ZIP codes in New Jersey have the highest percentage of households earning more than $200,000 in annual income, meaning these are the neighborhoods were the wealthiest families are most likely to live. The figures are based on 5-year data by the U.S. Census American Community Survey as of 2021. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

loading...

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the longest running news program in New Jersey. Eric Scott began hosting the program in 1991.

It airs live on New Jersey 101.5 each weekday morning from 5:30 - 6 a.m.

New Jersey's First News with Eric Scott is the winner of the prestigious National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Newscast.

National Murrow Award Winner featured loading...

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.