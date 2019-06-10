Shocker! I didn’t bounce my first pitch

Saturday was the big day. The day I have been agonizing over for the last two weeks. Saturday night was the first ever Lakewood BlueClaws 'Pride Night,' and I was fortunate enough to be a part of the ceremony as one of the first pitch throwers. Despite not warming up my arm once during the days leading up to the game, I can gladly report that I didn't bounce it. In fact, it reached the catcher's glove with ease, just a bit outside, but I'm sure a free-swinging right-handed hitter like Giancarlo Stanton would have swung right though it. Check out the first pitch below.

In addition to the first pitch, I was also invited up to the press box to do some PA announcing, as well as take part in the BlueClaws' radio broadcast for an inning. 'Pride Night' went without a hitch. It feels weird to no longer have crippling anxiety leading up to the game over fears of botching my throw. I'm sure I'll find something to worry about in its absence.

Thank you to everyone who came out to support a great cause.

