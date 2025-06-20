Jersey Shore official slams NJ over summer-long Shark River Bridge closure
🚧 The Shark River Bridge is closed to vehicles and pedestrians
🚧 A County Commissioner says the DOT doesn't properly maintain the bridge
🚧 The DOT says it spends $1.5 million on preventative maintenance
BELMAR — The New Jersey Department of Transportation is defending its oversight of a Jersey Shore drawbridge that will be out of service all summer, the time when traffic in the area is the busiest.
Monmouth County Commissioner Director Tom Arnone blasted state transportation officials for lackluster maintenance, saying that could have avoided the full closure of the Shark River Bridge, which connects Avon-by-the-Sea and Belmar.
The 93-year-old crossing closed Friday afternoon to vehicles and pedestrians atfer the the south leaf malfunctioned. It remains in the open position to allow for marine traffic to pass, which it is legally obligated to do. The DOT said its engineers are still assessing the situation to determine a timeline for repairs.
"While we understand that the bridge is nearly a century old, it’s clear that this mechanical failure could have been avoided with consistent preventative maintenance. It’s unfortunate that we are now facing a long-term closure due to a situation that might have been prevented," Arnone said in a statement.
DOT: Commissioner is 'inaccurate'
The DOT calls Arnone's assessment of the DOT's maintenance of the bridge "inaccurate."
State officials say the bridge’s electrical and mechanical components are inspected, maintained, and tested monthly. Since 2018, the DOT says it spends $1.5 million annually on preventative maintenance, improvements, and repairs.
"In addition, the bridge is included in two NJDOT preventive maintenance contracts every year. One handles steel/electrical repairs and the other handles concrete/lubrication/in-water work," the DOT said in a statement.
The bridge was rehabbed in 1989, 2011, and 2013. Repairs were made in 2018 and 2019 and the north leaf of the bridge was replaced in 2024.
The NJDOT has a capital project in design to replace the Route 71 Bridge. The final design is expected to begin next year, with construction expected to start in 2028 and complete in 2031.
Shark River Bridge detours
Route 71/Main Street northbound from Belmar to Avon by the Sea Detour:
- Motorists on Route 71 northbound will be directed to turn left onto Eighth Avenue
- Turn right on Route 35
- Continue over the Route 35/Shark River Bridge and follow signs for Avon by the Sea
Route 71/Main Street southbound from Avon by the Sea to Belmar Detour:
- Motorists on Route 71 southbound will be directed to turn right onto Sylvania Avenue
- Stay right and take the ramp to Route 35 South/Belmar
- Take the Route 35 Bridge over the Shark River into Belmar
- Turn left onto Eighth Avenue and follow to Main Street
