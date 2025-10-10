🚧 The Shark River Bridge between Belmar & Avon closes again Tuesday

🚧 The closure will remain until at least February

🚧 NJDOT offering free daily shuttle service 8 a.m.–8 p.m. during closure

BELMAR — The Route 71 bridge over the Shark River will close again to complete repairs that started in June.

The bridge that connects Belmar and Avon-by-the-Sea will be closed again to vehicles and pedestrians by the NJ DOT starting Tuesday to complete work on the south bridge leaf that allows the 93-year-old bridge to be raised and lowered.

It suffered a mechanical failure on June 13, but interim repairs on the concrete foundations and electrical and mechanical components allowed it to temporarily reopen in August.

The DOT is required to make sure marine traffic can pass as it legally has the right of way.

Shark River Bridge closed, shuttle bus sign Shark River Bridge closed (Bud McCormick), shuttle bus sign (NJ DOT) loading...

Long-term replacement project already in the works

A free shuttle bus will run between the two communities daily between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. during the closure, which is expected to be in place until at least February.

The leaf on the north side of the bridge suffered a similar mechanical failure in 2024.

The NJDOT says it has a capital project in design to replace the Route 71 Bridge. The final design is expected to begin next year, with construction expected to start in 2028 and be completed in 2031.

Shark River Bridge detours Route 71/Main Street northbound from Belmar to Avon by the Sea Detour: Motorists on Route 71 northbound will be directed to turn left onto Eighth Avenue

Turn right on Route 35

Continue over the Route 35/Shark River Bridge and follow signs for Avon by the Sea Route 71/Main Street southbound from Avon by the Sea to Belmar Detour: Motorists on Route 71 southbound will be directed to turn right onto Sylvania Avenue

Stay right and take the ramp to Route 35 South/Belmar

Take the Route 35 Bridge over the Shark River into Belmar

Turn left onto Eighth Avenue and follow to Main Street

