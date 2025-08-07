☑️ The Route 71 bridge over the Shark River will stay open through Columbus Day

☑️ After Columbus Day the bridge will close again to make permanent repairs

☑️ A plan is already in place to replace the bridge

BELMAR — The Shark River Bridge will temporarily reopen to vehicles and pedestrians Thursday night for the rest of the summer.

The 93-year-old bridge between Belmar and Avon-by-the-Sea, also known as Route 71, was completely closed on June 13 when the South Bridge leaf suffered a mechanical failure and unable to go up and down.

The bridge was required to stay in the up position in order to accommodate marine traffic, which it is legally required to do.

Interim repairs have been completed on the concrete foundations and electrical and mechanical components. Following a week's worth of testing the bridge is scheduled to resume normal operations Thursday at 7 p.m.

One more full closure

The bridge will close again after Columbus Day weekend in October for another two months to install a hydraulic piston system that replaces mechanical components that are no longer available.

The leaf on the north side of the bridge suffered a similar mechanical failure in 2024.

The NJDOT says it has a capital project in design to replace the Route 71 Bridge. The final design is expected to begin next year, with construction expected to start in 2028 and complete in 2031.

