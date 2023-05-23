Shark Attack – NJ Top News for Tuesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

⬛ Teen girl needs stitches after shark attack at NJ beach

A 15-year-old girl surfing at the beach near 110th Street in Stone Harbor was bitten by a shark on Sunday afternoon.

⬛ Six dolphins, porpoises strand themselves in 4 days at the Shore

Four dolphins, a porpoise and an unknown species stranded themselves at the Jersey Shore since Thursday.

⬛ Stop using immediately - Waffle maker sold in NJ recalled

Popular waffle maker sold in NJ has been recalled due to a potential burn hazard - Free repair kit offered

⬛ NJ man clocked at 142 mph on PA Turnpike, leads cop on chase

A Tinton Falls was clocked on radar at 142 mph heading east on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

⬛ The do’s and don’ts of strawberry picking in NJ

Know the do's and don'ts of strawberry picking and storing in New Jersey this season.

