NJ driver clocked going more than twice the speed limit on PA Turnpike
A New Jersey man was clocked at 142 mph on the Pennsylvania Turnpike during an 8-mile pursuit Wednesday.
Pennsylvania State Police said Alix Preston Eugene, 23, of Tinton Falls, failed to stop for a trooper who caught his Hyundai Elantra on radar in the eastbound lanes in Upper Mifflin around 4:45 p.m.
The speed limit is posted at 70 mph in that area of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Escape in a service area
The trooper followed Eugene at a high rate of speed until they reached the Cumberland Valley Service Area.
Eugene swerved across two lanes of traffic into the service area where he came to a stop and was arrested on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving and speeding.
He was held at the Cumberland County Jail and released on $1,000 bond.
Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com
