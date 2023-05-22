NJ driver clocked going more than twice the speed limit on PA Turnpike

NJ driver clocked going more than twice the speed limit on PA Turnpike

Entrance to Cumberland Valley Service Area on the PA Turnpike (Google Street View)

A New Jersey man was clocked at 142 mph on the Pennsylvania Turnpike during an 8-mile pursuit Wednesday.

Pennsylvania State Police said Alix Preston Eugene, 23, of Tinton Falls, failed to stop for a trooper who caught his Hyundai Elantra on radar in the eastbound lanes in Upper Mifflin around 4:45 p.m.

The speed limit is posted at 70 mph in that area of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

Map showing Upper Mifflin, PA and Tinton Falls (Canva)
loading...

Escape in a service area

The trooper followed Eugene at a high rate of speed until they reached the Cumberland Valley Service Area.

Eugene swerved across two lanes of traffic into the service area where he came to a stop and was arrested on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, reckless driving and speeding.

He was held at the Cumberland County Jail and released on $1,000 bond.

