Stop using immediately – Waffle maker sold in NJ recalled

‼ Popular waffle maker sold at NJ stores under immediate recall

‼ Dozens of burn injuries have been reported

‼ A free repair kit is being offered

A popular waffle maker sold at New Jersey Walmart, Kohls, Best Buy and Home Depot stores is under immediate recall, and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging consumers to "immediately stop using" the appliance.

US CPSC US CPSC loading...

The recall involves the PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer Waffler Makers made by Empower Brands.

Dozens of consumers have been burned by hot batter or stuffing being ejected from the appliance. Some of the injuries required medical attention.

The CPSC advises: "Hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the waffle maker during use or upon opening the product, posing a burn risk to consumers."

Nearly half a million devices are under recall, including the Power XL Model ESWM02 (five inch) as well as PowerXL Model ESWM03 (seven inch).

US CPSC US CPSC loading...

Empower Brands is offering a free repair kit that includes a latch adaptor part and written instructions to complete the repair.

US CPSC US CPSC loading...

To get a repair kit, call 866-276-0063 or https://powerxlproducts.com.

Keep reading to see the biggest products recalls of the last decade:

LOOK: The 10 largest product recalls of the last decade Estey & Bomberger, LLP compiled a list of the top 10 product recalls since 2007, ranked based on the number of product units recalled in the U.S.

The Five Largest Food Recalls in History That Shocked Americans Some recalls stand out above the rest because of their magnitude. These are five food recalls that were so serious that they caught the collective attention of the nation.

How to pronounce these 20 town names in NJ How many of these New Jersey municipalities and neighborhoods have you been pronouncing wrong?

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom