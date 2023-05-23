Stop using immediately – Waffle maker sold in NJ recalled
‼ Popular waffle maker sold at NJ stores under immediate recall
‼ Dozens of burn injuries have been reported
‼ A free repair kit is being offered
A popular waffle maker sold at New Jersey Walmart, Kohls, Best Buy and Home Depot stores is under immediate recall, and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is urging consumers to "immediately stop using" the appliance.
The recall involves the PowerXL Stuffed Wafflizer Waffler Makers made by Empower Brands.
Dozens of consumers have been burned by hot batter or stuffing being ejected from the appliance. Some of the injuries required medical attention.
The CPSC advises: "Hot pieces of the waffle or stuffing can be expelled from the waffle maker during use or upon opening the product, posing a burn risk to consumers."
Nearly half a million devices are under recall, including the Power XL Model ESWM02 (five inch) as well as PowerXL Model ESWM03 (seven inch).
Empower Brands is offering a free repair kit that includes a latch adaptor part and written instructions to complete the repair.
To get a repair kit, call 866-276-0063 or https://powerxlproducts.com.
