Popular pressure cooker sold in NJ causing burns, hospitalization

An important recall has been announced on a popular pressure cooker sold in New Jersey. This coming weeks ahead of the big Thanksgiving holiday, a time when most homeowners are expected to use their pressure cookers as they prepare for family gatherings.

Insignia pressure cookers, sold in Best Buy locations throughout New Jersey, are affected by this recall. The problem is related to the volume markings, which are incorrectly marked on the unit.

This results in pressure cookers becoming overfilled, which in turn causes the unit to become over-pressurized. According to Consumer Affairs, There have been at least "31 reports of incidents in which the contents were expelled under pressure, including 17 reports of burn injuries -- some of them second-degree and severe burns."

Some of those burns have been severe enough to cause hospitalizations. In short, food and liquids should not be ejected through the pressure release valve.

The timing of this notice is especially important with the holidays right around the corner. Customers of affected pressure cooker models will be using the units to help prepare their big holiday meals.

If you have an Insignia Pressure Cooker with model numbers NS-MC60SS8, NS-MC60SS9, NS-MC80SS9, NS-MCRP6NS9, or NS-MCRP6SS9 printed anywhere on the units or accessories, this recall may affect you. Do not use the unit until the problem is rectified.

If you do have one of the above models or are unsure if this recall affects you and would like more information, do not contact the Best Buy location where you purchased your pressure cooker. Instead, contact the Best Buy corporate office directly at 888-359‐4485 toll-free.

You'll be directed as to how you can receive a replacement inner pot, which is where the incorrect markings are incorrectly printed. You should also receive a replacement pressure release valve for your existing unit.

