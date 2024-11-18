Deadly E. coli outbreak in NJ linked to organic carrots

🔺 CDC issues recall of organic baby carrots, NJ residents sickened

🔺 E. coli contamination has sickened dozens and caused 1 death

🔺 Sold at Target, Trader Joe's and Wegmans

Dozens have been sickened and one person have died after contracting E. coli infections from bagged carrots.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the carrot recall and confirmed at least 38 infections and the deaths. At least two of the infections have been documented in New Jersey. The CDC did not say where the death occurred.

The recall includes organic baby and whole carrots sold under a variety of names at popular retailers including Trader Joe's, Target and Wegmans.

California based Grimmway Farms, the largest grower, producer, and shipper of carrots in the world, has been identified as the source of the E. coli contamination. Grimmway issued the recall on Nov. 16.

The CDC says the products are likely no longer in stores for sale but warn they may still be in your home.

What brands of carrots have been recalled?

According to the CDC, the following brand names are included in the recall alert:

🔴 365

🔴 Bunny Luv

🔴 Cal-Organic

🔴 Compliments

🔴 Full Circle

🔴 Good & Gather

🔴 GreenWise

🔴 Marketside

🔴 Nature's Promise

🔴 O-Organic

🔴 President's Choice

🔴 Simple Truth

🔴 Trader Joe's

🔴 Wegmans

🔴 Wholesome Pantry

🔴 What should I do if I have these products

The CDC says you should not eat any recalled bagged organic carrots.

Check your refrigerators or freezers for recalled carrots and throw them away.

Wash items and surfaces that may have touched the recalled organic carrots using hot soapy water or a dishwasher.

What is E. coli?

E. coli are germs called bacteria. They are found in many places, including in the environment, foods, water, and the intestines of people and animals.

The CDC notes that most E. coli are harmless and are part of a healthy intestinal tract. E. coli help us digest food, produce vitamins, and protect us from harmful germs.

However, some E. coli can make people sick with diarrhea, urinary tract infections, pneumonia, sepsis, and other illnesses.

How do I know if I have and E. coli infection?

The CDC says most people infected with E. coli experience severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting.

Call your healthcare provider if you have severe E. coli symptoms:

✔ Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

✔ Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

✔ Bloody diarrhea

✔ So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as:

✔ Not peeing much

✔ Dry mouth and throat

✔ Feeling dizzy when standing up

What specific products are effected by this recall?

Organic whole bagged carrots and cut and peeled organic baby carrot that were available for purchase at retailers between Aug. 14 and Oct. 23:

Whole bagged carrots:

🔴 365: 1 lb, 2 lb, 5 lb bag sizes

🔴 Bunny Luv: 1 lb, 2 lb, 5 lb, 10 lb, 25 lb

🔴 Cal-Organic: 1 lb, 2 lb, 5 lb, 6 lb, 10 lb, 25 lb

🔴 Compliments: 2 lb

🔴 Full Circle: 1 lb, 2 lb, 5 lb

🔴 Good & Gather: 2 lb

🔴 GreenWise: 1 lb, 25 lbs

🔴 Marketside: 2 lb

🔴 Nature's Promise: 1 lb, 5 lb

🔴 O-Organics: 1 lb, 2 lb, 5 lb, 10 lb

🔴 President's Choice: 2 lb

🔴 Simple Truth: 1 lb, 2 lb, 5 lb

🔴 Trader Joe's: 1 lb

🔴 Wegmans: 1 lb, 2 lb, 5 lb

🔴 Wholesome Pantry: 1 lb, 2 lb, 5 lb

Cut and peeled organic baby carrots:

🔴 365: 12 oz, 1 lb, 2 lb

🔴 Bunny Luv: 1 lb, 2 lb, 3 lb, 5 lb

🔴 Cal-Organic: 12 oz, 1 lb, 2 lb, 2 pack/2 lbs

🔴 Compliments: 1 lb

🔴 Full Circle: 1 lb

🔴 Good & Gather: 12 oz, 1 lb

🔴 GreenWise: 1 lb

🔴 Grimmway Farms: 25 lb bag

🔴 Marketside: 12 oz, 1 lb, 2 lb

🔴 Nature's Promise: 1 lb

🔴 O-Organics: 12 oz, 1 lb, 2 lb

🔴 President's Choice: 1 lb, 2 lb

🔴 Raley’s: 1 lb

🔴 Simple Truth: 1 lb, 2 lb

🔴 Sprouts: 1 lb, 2 lb

🔴 Trader Joe's: 1 lb

🔴 Wegmans: 12 oz, 1 lb, 2 lb

🔴 Wholesome Pantry: 1 lb, 2 lb

