Family Dollar stores in NJ recall hundreds of products
Family Dollar stores in New Jersey have initiated the recall of hundreds of products that may not be safe due to improper storage.
The U.S. Food and Drug administration posted details of the recall on their website Tuesday.
Among the products covered by the recall include many allergy and cold and flu medications, Tylenol, Alka-Seltzer, toothpaste, mouthwash, antacids, deodorant, sunscreen and hand sanitizer.
To date, the company says there have been no adverse reactions to any of the recalled products. If you do experience any issues with a recalled product, you can report it to the FDA here: www.fda.gov/medwatch/report.htm
In a statement, Family Dollar says any product on the recall list can be returned to a local store, "Customers that may have bought affected product may return such product to the Family Dollar store where they were purchased without receipt. Family Dollar has notified its affected stores asking them to check their stock immediately and to quarantine and discontinue the sale of any affected product."
The full recall statement and a full list of the recalled products can be found here.
Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com
