Much like taking pictures with Santa around Christmastime, families traditionally have their children sit on the Easter bunny’s lap for a sentimental photo.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Unfortunately, they don’t always work out as planned.

A few months ago I shared my friend’s photo of her two children with Santa, sparking a photo contest for “Santa fail pics,” seen below:

@ProducerKristen @ProducerKristen loading...

That same friend had a similar experience recently when she brought her kids to visit the Easter Bunny.

Clearly, her daughter does NOT enjoy these photo ops, or as Kristen put it “she was so mad.” Her older brother seems to be having a good time though.

@ProducerKristen @ProducerKristen loading...

I feel for parents who go through something like this.

Seriously, you spend hours not only picking out and purchasing a nice, appropriate outfit for the little ones but also making sure their hair is not messed up.

You help them put on their cute dress shoes and make your way up to the Easter Bunny.

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

As soon as they’re settled on the bunny’s lap, you see a change in their facial expression.

Hell is about to break loose, but of course, the photo is taken anyway. It will be a fun memory after all, right?

Well, it is for me.

Of course, this means it’s time to bring a ‘photo fail’ contest into the spring season!

Canva / TSM Illustration Canva / TSM Illustration loading...

Running now through Friday, April 18, you can submit your own Easter Bunny fail photos for a chance to win a $20 stack of New Jersey Lottery tickets.

Think of how much candy you could purchase if you win big!

All you have to do is upload your own original picture in the form below (please note that entering your photo gives New Jersey 101.5 permission to post it in a follow-up article), and you’re in the running!

Here are some creepy photos to give you some inspiration, just don’t look at them before going to sleep or you will have nightmares.

31 Terrifying Easter Bunny Photos That Will Have You Hiding Instead of Eggs This Year Every Easter, we are reminded there's no good way to dress up a human to look like a bunny that people would allow in their homes while their children are asleep. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

31 Terrifying Easter Bunny Photos That Will Have You Hiding Instead of Eggs This Year Every Easter, we are reminded there's no good way to dress up a human to look like a bunny that people would allow in their homes while their children are asleep. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll

10 Fun or Unique Ways to Decorate Easter Eggs Eventually, they introduced more colors like neon, decorative stickers, and other decorations to offer more options. But now there is everything from gadgets that will rotate eggs to eco-friendly egg kits, here are a few fun options for Easter eggs this year. Gallery Credit: Tony Hart

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.