Share your Easter Bunny fail pics to win NJ Lottery tix
Much like taking pictures with Santa around Christmastime, families traditionally have their children sit on the Easter bunny’s lap for a sentimental photo.
Unfortunately, they don’t always work out as planned.
A few months ago I shared my friend’s photo of her two children with Santa, sparking a photo contest for “Santa fail pics,” seen below:
That same friend had a similar experience recently when she brought her kids to visit the Easter Bunny.
Clearly, her daughter does NOT enjoy these photo ops, or as Kristen put it “she was so mad.” Her older brother seems to be having a good time though.
I feel for parents who go through something like this.
Seriously, you spend hours not only picking out and purchasing a nice, appropriate outfit for the little ones but also making sure their hair is not messed up.
You help them put on their cute dress shoes and make your way up to the Easter Bunny.
As soon as they’re settled on the bunny’s lap, you see a change in their facial expression.
Hell is about to break loose, but of course, the photo is taken anyway. It will be a fun memory after all, right?
Well, it is for me.
Of course, this means it’s time to bring a ‘photo fail’ contest into the spring season!
Running now through Friday, April 18, you can submit your own Easter Bunny fail photos for a chance to win a $20 stack of New Jersey Lottery tickets.
Think of how much candy you could purchase if you win big!
All you have to do is upload your own original picture in the form below (please note that entering your photo gives New Jersey 101.5 permission to post it in a follow-up article), and you’re in the running!
Here are some creepy photos to give you some inspiration, just don’t look at them before going to sleep or you will have nightmares.
