September 5th is a holiday all of New Jersey should celebrate

If you’re anything like me, you didn’t even realize how significant Thursday is. As a born and raised New Jerseyan, I’m ashamed.

Anyone who has lived in the Garden State for more than a week knows how passionate we are about our pizza. Did you know that Thursday Sept. 5 in National Cheese Pizza Day?

Observed on Sept. 5, it’s a day to celebrate what I consider a perfect food. Some people (including my broadcast partner, Jeff Deminski) insist that a slice of pizza requires some sort of topping, but I say if it ain’t broke … don’t fix it.

Recently, Barstool Sports’ Dave Portnoy did his famous “One Bite Pizza Reviews” at several Garden State pizzerias, and he always reviews the joint’s plain slice. If it’s good enough for “El Presidente,” it’s good enough for me.

While I’m defending plain cheese pizza, did you know that in 1997, it's estimated the United States produced more than two billion pounds of pizza cheese?

Two billion pounds!

Take that, haters. In my mind, that’s something worth celebrating.

How do you celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day?

National Day Calendar offers several ways:

🍕 Order up or bake up your own cheese pizza.

🍕 Test out a new recipe.

🍕 Have a cheese pizza party. Invite friends over to make their favorite cheese pizzas and enjoy each other's company.

🍕 You can even try to break a world record. Make the largest cheese pizza or the thinnest.

Before you go celebrating, let me know if I’m weird for loving plain pizza in this poll:

