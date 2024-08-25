Barstool’s Dave Portnoy just reviewed these Jersey Shore pizzerias

‘El Presidente,’ Dave Portnoy from Barstool Sports has been making his way across New Jersey to do his famous “One Bite” pizza reviews.

Recently he stopped by several pizzerias at the Jersey Shore.

While one got a pretty decent score, the two boardwalk slices he tried didn’t quite meet up to his standards.

See if you agree… first up:

BLVD Pizza

Surf City, NJ

“Great undercarriage… AWESOME undercarriage,” Portnoy says of BLVD’s slice. Frequent watchers of his reviews will know how important that is to him.

After his titular ‘one bite’ - “Very good… Right on the verge of greatness.”

Portnoy is then talked into trying the Grandma pie by a random bystander and one of the workers.

I’m pretty sure her dog is part of what convinced him to stay to try it, but you can see for yourself in the video.

Despite his adoration of the pup, he doesn’t seem impressed by the grandma pie, admitting he’s a plain guy.

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza review for BLVD Pizza: 7.9

Surf City Pizza

Surf City, NJ

That looks like beach pizza to me.

Seemingly a compliment despite his review.

Boardwalk pizza, beach pizza, whatever you want to call it. This is it…. Exactly what I expected it to taste like.

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza review for Surf City Pizza: 6.2

Joey Tomato’s

Point Pleasant, NJ

Doughy… it’s hot beach boardwalk pizza.

At one in the morning it’s probably a 9, he admits, but in the middle of the day? Not quite, though he thought it’d be worse.

“It’s 2 a.m. pizza,” says a bystander.

Dave Portnoy’s One Bite Pizza review for Joey Tomato’s: 6.9

