See Trev this week with AGT’s Kevin Downey Jr. and Eric Potts

There is funny and there is funny and this Saturday night the funny will be at the Brook Art Center when I work with Kevin Downey Jr., who's been featured on America's Got Talent and Eric Potts. Downey will even tell the joke that offended Heidi Klum!

Along with AGT, Kevin has headlined clubs across the U.S., and can be heard on Sirius and XM Satellite radio. When he's not performing in this country, Kevin is also a proud member of Armed Forces Entertainment and he travels the world performing for the troops. Among the bases he's been to include Pearl Harbor, Guam, Roi-Namur, Kwajalein Atoll, Singapore, Diego Garcia.

He's also appeared on "Comedy Central", "What Not to Wear" and "Queer Eye for the Straight Guy." His nationally-released DVD called, "I'm not Gay, but Don't Stop" can be found on both Amazon.com and Netflix.

Eric Potts has also been headlining clubs across the country and when he's not making fun of New Jersey on the Radio, Steve Trevelise takes it to clubs and theatres. Among the many people he's opened for include Artie Lange, Pat Cooper, Robert Klein, Gilbert Gottfried, and the late Richard Jeni.

This will be a hysterical show and for tickets click here.

