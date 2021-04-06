Bill Burr coming to the Hard Rock Labor Day weekend

Just when we need him most. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 9 at 10 A.M. for comedian Bill Burr at the Hard Rock, Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, Sept. 3 and 4 at the Etess Arena.

The best way to describe Bill Burr comes from comedian Paul Virzi, whom I've worked with many times at "Catch A Rising Star" in the Princeton Hyatt and has gone on to his own Comedy Central special "Bill Burr Presents Paul Virzi: 'I'll Say This.'"

"Bill's brilliance comes from his honesty. He tells the truth first, even if it goes against the grain and then he makes it hilarious," Virzi told me. "He is a master"

Not only is Burr a Grammy-nominated comedian, but you could also say he's a voice of his generation, as evidenced on his Monday Morning podcast, which is one of the funniest and most honest ones out there, as well as one of the most downloaded.

Burr made his debut as host of Saturday Night Live on Oct. 10, 2020. He stars opposite Pete Davidson and Marisa Tomei in the Judd Apatow film, "The King of Staten Island." You may also know him as Mayfeld in "The Mandalorian" on Disney+.

His animated Netflix series, "F Is For Family," stars Burr, Laura Dern, Justin Long and Sam Rockwell in the cast and will premiere its fifth and final season in 2021.

Among Burr's other credits include six hour long Comedy Central specials. The last of which, "Bill Burr: Paper Tiger" was released in September of 2019 and was nominated for a Grammy. You can watch it on Netflix.

Among the other comedians coming to the Hard Rock include Bob Saget, Vic Dibitetto and Andrew Santino.

To get tickets for Bill Burr at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino on Sept. 3 and 4, click here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

