Julia Scotti featured on Showtime event

The Jersey girl who dropped an F-Bomb and came out as transgendered on "America's Got Talent" will be part of a new Showtime comedy special called " More Funny Women of A Certain Age." Appearing with Scotti will be headliner Caroline Rhea (Sabrina The Teenage Witch), host and creator Carole Montgomery (Comics Unleashed), Carol Leifer (Seinfeld), Julia Scotti (America’s Got Talent), Tammy Pescatelli (Finding The Funny) and Thea Vidale (Last Comic Standing).

More Funny Women Of A Certain Age airs March 14th on Showtime.

More from New Jersey 101.5: