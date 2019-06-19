Bobby Collins and Trev coming to Brook Art Theatre July 13

This is going to be a great night of comedy! Bobby Collins and I are coming to the Brook Art Theatre in Bound Brook for one night only July 13 at 8pm! If you've never seen Bobby Collins you need to. If you have, then you know what I'm talking about!

Bobby Collins, a Grammy nominated comedian, has an ability to truthfully translate the human condition. Audiences across the country relate to his comedic characterizations as he exposes the humor of day-to-day situations and serves up resplendent rants on world events. You've seen him on David Letterman, The Tonight show with both Jimmy Fallon and Jay Leno not to mention White House appearances which include a birthday performance for Chelsea Clinton. Bobby has also performed in US embassies and USO shows abroad. Collins masterfully reflects the hilarious truth saying "We’re all in this together!"

"With such a strong base of fans in the New Jersey area, I look forward to coming to the Brook Art Theater," Collins said. "My love for New Jersey make me feel like home , a neighborhood, a place very comfortable...You know that we're sharing the planet with a lot of different types of people, we have to start thinning out the herd...I look forward to seeing you there on July 13th at 8pm."

Bobby has toured with many famous people, including Frank Sinatra, Cher, Julio Iglesias and Dolly Parton. Bobby has also worked alongside his friends, Chris Rock, Ray Romano and Drew Carey, as well as many others. Rosie O’Donnell specifically requested that Bobby take over as host for Stand-Up Spotlight. Collins is widely regarded as a “comic’s comic.” Get tickets for this very special show here.

