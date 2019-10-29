Florentine and co, ‘Creeps with Kids’ comedy tour hits New Jersey

Just in time for your Halloween hangover, The Creeps With Kids tour is coming to the Count Basie Theatre Friday, November 1. The comedy show which consists of Jim Florentine, Rich Vos, Ron Bennington, and Robert Kelly will also be at the Bergen Performing Arts Center in Englewood Friday, November 22 and the Union County Performing Arts Center in Rahway Saturday, November 30. Florentine talked about it when came on my show last week.

"It's 4 of us, we're all Dads, we've all got kids and we're creeps so it's a perfect name," say's Florentine. "It's not a whole show about kid jokes or whatever, it's definitely R rated, you can't bring your kids to the show." The four edgy stand ups started the tour last week in PA and Jim says, "it's been going great."

Florentine may bring his son to one of the shows to do some standup.

"He'll probably come on one of these shows, he's done standup about 10 times already," Florentine said. "He's fearless, he doesn't care if there's a thousand people at the Count Basie Theatre of whatever, just go up and make fun of me, make jokes about me I love it."

Florentine, a former co-host of VH1's "That Metal Show" and "Special Ed." He was on Comedy Central's "Crank Yankers," has also been featured in Artie Lange's "Beer League" and "Trainwreck" with Amy Schumer. He's known for his prank phone calls which ended up getting him on "The Howard Stern Show."

"I knew he was always into prank calls so I mailed the tape into the show and he started playing it on the air," Florentine said. He grew up a huge fan of Howard Sterns, listening while cutting lawns and working on construction sites. "I made people listen on the construction site if I was there, turn off the power tools while he was on, I'd say you have to wait until the commercials to turn on the power tools. He was a big influence on me."

Also on the show are Rich Vos who's had over 100 television appearances including "NBC's Last Comic Standing," four Comedy Central specials along with HBO, Showtime and Starz appearances. Ron Bennington former co-host of the Ron and Fez show, and Robert Kelly who was featured on "HBO's Tourgasm" with Dane Cook, played Louis CK's brother Robbie on "Louie" and was a regular in Dennis Leary's series "Sex & Drugs & Rock n Roll."

