Princeton comedy fundraiser for kids with special needs

This Saturday I'll be doing a very special comedy fundraiser for the Princeton Elks along comedians Joe Bublewicz who's been on Comedy Central and Sirius XM and Chris Johnston who tours with the Impractical Jokers.

Supporting Princeton Elks Charitable Trust Special Children’s fund, which your donation (the comedy tickets) will directly benefit, helps kids and young adults, many of whom have life-long disabilities, from the Hopewell, Montgomery, West Windsor, Plainsboro and Princeton areas. More about the Elks and what they do can be found here .

The funds that profit will go to the special kids fund for therapies, social events, medical equipment, medical financial help that is not covered by insurance and they really need that support because the Princeton Elks Charitable Trust does not receive any federal or state funding, but they don't ask for any.

"We rely solely on the generosity of corporations, businesses, organizations and individuals for support," says Diana Liedl, Special Children’s Committee Chairperson and President of the Charitable Trust in an online letter . "You can rest assured that every penny of your gift will be used to meet our charitable mission; we are an all-volunteer organization and our budget is 100% allocated towards the causes outlined above. And your donation may be fully tax deductible."

So come on out to the Princeton Elks this Saturday night for a great night of comedy and know that you're helping kids who could really use it. Dinner is also an option and the food is great! Tickets can be purchased here.

