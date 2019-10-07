Comedy benefit Friday helps paralyzed Army Colonel

There will be a very special comedy benefit this Friday night at the Vet Center VFW Post 2230, located at 33 South 21st Street, Kenilworth. We're raising money to help Retired Army Colonel Arthur Bilenker, DMD and longtime Cranford resident. COL Bilenker suffered a catastrophic accident that left him paralyzed from the neck down. He was about to retire and begin the golden years of his life with his wife and kids, when the accident occurred.

When tragedy strikes, some step up to help. VetREST and Project Help are doing just that for

COL Bilenker. With the financial issues that come along with something like this, these two organizations, both 501.c.3 charities, are stepping up to do this fundraiser for him and other veterans who are facing incredible hardships.

“We hope to make this an annual event and we do realize that Art and Teri need so much more than we can raise in one night, but it all helps”, said Sandy Mitchell, Executive Director at Project Help.

Robert Vicci, LTC (Ret) the CEO of VetREST whom you've heard many times on my show, is an Operation Iraqi Freedom Veteran and past NJ Army National Guard Blackhawk Battalion Commander (The Vandals). Veech has known Dr. Bilenker as the family dentist for over 25 years, as well as knowing Teri and both their children Daniel and Carrie for all their lives.

“Daniel and Carrie are both exemplary young adults” says Vicci. “They are truly a wonderful and loving family”. “It is incumbent upon us to help all our Veteran’s and their families as much as we can, and this event is just one way to contribute.” COL (Ret) Andrew Burns, the current Cranford VFW Commander jumped into action and has helped the Blinkers’ navigate the sometimes-difficult VA system. Both VetREST and Project Help will continue to raise funds and help the Bilenker’s and our NJ Veterans for many years to come".

Tickets for the LOL Comedy Show can be purchased here . It will take place on Friday, October 11, 2019 at the Vet Center VFW Post 2230, located at 33 South 21st Street, Kenilworth. Doors open at 6:30 PM. Four comics will have you Laughing Out Loud. I'll be there long with Paul Venier, Joey Gay (Last Comic Standing finalist: and Joey Carroll (Boston Comedy Festival, who has completed several Combat Tours (one with Vicci) entertaining troops in Iraq & Afghanistan. Whatever you're doing this Friday night, please do this too!

More from New Jersey 101.5: