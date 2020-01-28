See Julia Scotti and Trev’s comedy show

Only a true Jersey girl would drop the "F Bomb," then come out as transgendered on national television. That's exactly what Julia Scotti did on NBC's "America's Got Talent."

This Friday night, Julia and I will be performing at Catch A Rising Star in the Princeton Hyatt Regency. If you haven't seen Julia, you need too. Her comedy is fierce, honest, and fearless. She has been described as a “force of nature,” “a cross between Sam Kinison and Mrs. Doubtfire,” and like a “chainsaw flying through the room.”

Then again, what would you expect from a Fairview girl? The first time I worked with her, she gave me the recipe for the famous Yankee Tower meatloaf. Come to the show and she may tell you how to make it as well!

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5: