The Hard Rock could be changing its name to the "Belly Laugh" with three hysterical shows coming in April and May to the Atlantic City casino. They couldn't have come at a better time and couldn't have picked better comedians.

Bob Saget will be performing at the Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena Saturday, April 17, at 7 P.M. and 10 P.M.. If you're expecting Danny Tanner from Full House, you will be getting something totally different and much more hysterical. Did you know Saget was the voice of future Ted Moseby, who narrated "How I Met Your Mother?"

Vic DiBitetto on Friday, April 23, at 9 P.M. and Saturday, April 24, at 7 P.M.

DiBitetto looks the world right in the eye and laughs in its face. With all we've been dealing with in New Jersey, we've never needed Vic more. DiBitetto discussed the coronavirus with me on the air when the pandemic first started. If anyone can get you through this, it's Vic. Regardless of how you feel about the vaccines, we can all agree on bread and milk.

Andrew Santino on Sunday, May 30, at 7 P.M. and 10 P.M. Tickets go on sale Wednesday, March 24, at 10 A.M.

You may know him from the Showtime series "I'm Dying Up Here," where he played bitter comedian Bill Hobbs, who reminded me of the great Bill Hicks. Among his many television and film appearances are "This Is Us," "Arrested Development," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Dave" and "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast and The Late Late Show with James Corden."

Don't worry about safety if you're going to the shows. Hard Rock Atlantic City will have its market-leading "Safe + Sound" protocols. Guests should expect temperature checks, decreased venue capacity, mandated facial coverings, and social distancing.

Tickets for all shows are available at www.HardRockHotelAtlanticCity.com, www.Ticketmaster.com, and 800-745-3000.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

Philadelphia Flower Show returns 2021: An amazing look back The Philadelphia Flower show is set to return this year from June 5 to 13. The show has wowed people for 193 years. Here are some scenes from recent exhibitions.