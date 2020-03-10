Vic DiBitetto on corona paranoia ‘You’re doing the chicken dance’

Vic DiBitetto will not be canceling any shows due to the coronavirus. The Manalapan comedian who brought "Bread and Milk" to a new level took it even higher with

his recent YouTube sensation, "I GOTTA GET THE GLOVES AND SOAP."

Vic will be performing all over New Jersey starting with the Borgata March 27th/28th, Count Basie April 3rd/4th and NJPAC May 29th/30th. Vic is very accessible at his shows and often signs autographs and greets his fans although it's a little wired now with all this coronavirus paranoia.

"People are confused," DiBitetto said when he came on my show. "You put your hand out to shake, they back up, they do the fist bump, then you do the fist bump, before you know it you're doing the 'Chicken Dance.' Nobody even knows how to greet each other anymore, it's crazy!"

Vic's new album "Working Class Zero" is out on iTunes and Amazon for sale, as is his Vic DiBitetto Cawfee line is for sale on the website vicdibitetto.net.

